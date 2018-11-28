Non-profits, local governments invited to replace Greyhound

The B.C. transportation ministry is calling for bids for the eight sections of B.C. highway that haven’t had a replacement since Greyhound bus lines pulled the plug on Western Canada service at the end of October.
B.C. routes that still don’t have a carrier are Cache Creek to Kamloops, Kamloops to Valemount, Valemount to the B.C.-Alberta border, Dawson Creek to the B.C.-Alberta border, Salmo to Creston, Cranbrook to the Alberta border, Fort Nelson to Yukon border, and the Hope-Princeton route.
The ministry has issued a request for expressions of interest for the eight routes, open to private companies, non-profit societies, local governments, community agencies and Indigenous communities until Jan. 15. Applicants also have to apply for a licence from the Passenger Transportation Board.
Private operators have picked up most of the routes connecting larger population centres around the province.
