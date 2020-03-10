FILE – The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Canada’s main stock index was up 400 points in early trading Tuesday, a day after the Toronto Stock Exchange posted its biggest one-day loss since 1987, triggered by a collapse in oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 429.47 points at 14,943.71 after gaining more than 500 points at the open.

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low after Russia refused over the weekend to roll back production and Saudi Arabia responded by launching a crude price war by vowing to ramp up output.

The drop in oil rattled already jittery markets that had been under pressure due to concerns about the economic impact of the spread of the novel coronavirus that began in China.

It was a broad-based rally on Tuesday including the energy sector which suffered big losses on Monday. However, gains by several of the big names in Canada’s energy sector fell short of the previous day’s declines.

Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. were up 71 cents at $28.27 in early trading after falling nearly 18 per cent on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., which lost nearly 30 per cent, regained 64 cents at $22.07.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 701.91 points at 24,552.93. The S&P 500 index was up 81.36 points at 2,827.92, while the Nasdaq composite was up 242.62 points at 8,193.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.10 cents US compared with an average of 73.54 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was up US$2.53 at US$33.66 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 11.2 cents at US$1.890 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$21.60 at US$1,654.0 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.15 cents at US$2.5320 a pound.

READ MORE: Feds have fiscal room to react to impacts of COVID-19, says Bill Morneau

READ MORE: Stocks slide on Wall Street over coronavirus and oil crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s airline duopoly leaves low-cost carriers and flyers feeling shut out

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Atom Eagles win ‘double banners’ with playoff victory over Victoria Admirals

‘It felt really good to win, I was literally jumping around’

Port Alice youth get opportunity to learn more about the RCMP

Sea View Elementary school students were given a tour of the Port Alice RCMP Detachment.

Council votes: Port Hardy firefighters will be getting a pay raise

Staff recommended for council to approve the fire department remuneration package.

Port Hardy locals contribute to U18 Riptide Girls’ perfect season

Madyson Harris and Kayley Clair are the two key players from Port Hardy.

Price tag: Port McNeill council receives costs for dock replacement projects

Council received the report and will take the recommendations under advisement.

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

“This is a wake up call for Canada.”

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Most Read