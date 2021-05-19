The owners of the Scarlet Ibis and the owners of Longwood Brewery have agreed to donate 25 cents from the sale of every can of ‘North Coast Trail Ale’ to the park for trail improvements and upgrades. (Submitted photo)

North Coast Trail more popular than ever

The interest in Cape Scott Provincial Park and the North Coast Trail continues to grow

The interest in Cape Scott Provincial Park and the North Coast Trail continues to grow.

Ben McGibbon, who works for 43K Wilderness Solutions, the group that operates the park, highlighted that the popularity of the park is definitely on the rise, even without international visitors.

“We are looking forward to welcoming more visitors once travel restrictions are lifted and people can travel safely again.”

Islanders continue to look for “staycations” and Cape Scott Provincial Park is proving to be high on people’s lists of where to getaway on Vancouver Island.

McGibbon added it is no secret to locals that this pristine area “is a diamond in the rough and well worth the trip. Getting into the forest, breathing in the fresh wilderness air, and walking the pristine white sand beaches while taking in the north coast of the island can be invigorating.”

This year, Cape Scott Provincial Park and 43K are also excited to welcome the new owners of the iconic Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant to the park family. The Scarlet Ibis is the last place to stop on your way into the park, and the first place you see on your way out, and the new owners are really stepping up to make a difference for park goers.

“The place is looking just great,” says McGibbon. “They have fixed up the patio and are in the process of adding six rustic cabins that will help visitors to the park by giving them an inexpensive and comfortable place to stay.”

The Scarlet Ibis is a great launching point to take in the best the park has to offer with day trips. They are also contributing more to the park.

RELATED: Facelift for the old red bird

Working alongside the Longwood Brewery in Nanaimo, the folks at the Scarlet Ibis have introduced a beer that locals are really excited about trying. The North Coast Trail Ale is not only a great northwest pale ale, it’s destined to make Cape Scott Provincial Park and the North Coast Trail even better. That is because the owners of the Scarlet Ibis and the owners of Longwood Brewery have agreed to donate 25 cents from the sale of every can of North Coast Trial Ale to the park for trail improvements and upgrades.

According to Tim Sangha, lead partner at the Scarlet Ibis, they hope to make the inaugural donation to the park in June of 2022 after they have a full year of sales under their belt.

This means north Vancouver Islanders now have a beer they can call their own. One that promotes and supports the area. Just looking at the can you can see they encourage people to “Take a Hike Around Holberg.”

Have a story tip? Email: editor@northislandgazette.com
