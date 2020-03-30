Tristan Radzik and Serena Neumerschitsky, owners of the Port Hardy cannabis shop “North Island Cannabis,” are celebrating one year in business as of April! (Submitted photo)

North Island Cannabis celebrates first year in business in Port Hardy

‘I’m really happy we’re here giving the public what they want’

North Island Cannabis, the first recreational cannabis shop on Vancouver Island to be licensed by the provincial government, is officially celebrating its first year in business in Port Hardy.

Owner Tristan Radzik and his wife Serena Neumerschitsky moved to town back in May of 2018, and they immediately knew this was the place they wanted to open up shop.

Radzik was born in Poland and immigrated to Canada in 1990. Neumerschitsky was born on Vancouver island, Langford specifically, and they met in Vancouver while she was going to university and Radzik was working construction.

Radzik is the main staff member at the shop while Neumerschitsky is a volunteer for the company.

When asked how the first year in business has gone, Radzik noted there were ups and downs. “We survived a logging strike that happened pretty much two months after opening,” he said, “so it’s been an uphill struggle, but I think expanding our hours really helped — we’ve opened up from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. now, and we’re open six days a week.”

He added that for a small business they have “endured a lot in our first year, and I’m really happy we’re here giving the public what they want. We’re hearing a lot of positives from the public that our business model and our attitude is exactly what they’re looking for.”

Radzik also noted that one of the biggest changes he’s seen happen to the cannabis industry over the year is “price drops, which has definitely been beneficial for our clients, and the diversity of the product has also really grown with CBD products and edibles.”

The edible market in particular has been a game changer, added Radzik, as it offers people a way to the enjoy product without putting any stress on their lungs.

As for being the first government licensed shop on Vancouver Island, “We did not get any award or a plaque,” laughed Radzik. “Being first is still fantastic, though — lots of customers come in and say ‘oh you guys were the first ones on the island,’ and maybe one day we’ll get a plaque for it.”

Check out North Island Cannabis online at northislandcannabis.ca/

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Just Posted

North Island Cannabis celebrates first year in business in Port Hardy

‘I’m really happy we’re here giving the public what they want’

Fire Chefs give back to community with one free meal a day to those who are in need

Fire Chefs will offer one free meal from 3:30 until 4:30 on the days they are open to those in need.

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

COVID-19: Isolation exemptions to frontline workers a danger to patients, say Island Health employees

Staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel according to Island Health

North Island community groups are adapting due to COVID-19

‘The coronavirus and its effects make this a challenging time for us all’

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Newspapers are safe to touch, World Health Organization confirms

Just make sure to wash your hands as you would after touching any surface or object

Most Read