North Island Chefs Association chef receives national honour

Local chef, Lesley Stav, has been recognized by the Culinary Foundation (CF) with a major award.

The Culinary Federation (CF) President’s Award recognizes skill, knowledge and professionalism as a leader, mentor, and teacher in the culinary industry.

Not an annual award it’s presented only when an individual within the federation stands out for their exemplary service to the CF, their local branch, membership and community.

President of the North Vancouver Island Chefs Association (NVICA), the local branch of the CF, Chef Lesley Stav was the surprised and honoured recipient of the President’s Award, one of the highest honours the Culinary Federation bestows upon a member.

She received the award at the CF national conference.

“It was my privilege to present Stav with the President’s Award,” said CF president Simon Smotkowicz. “As president of one of the smallest branches in Canada, she stands out for her uncompromising support of branch members, working tirelessly to make certain they receive value for their Membership not only in the NVICA but the CF.”

“Food is my passion and it has been a defining part of my life”, said Stav. “I have been fortunate to be able to explore the many avenues made available to me as a result of my culinary training and experience. It was an honour to be recognized in this manner.”

“Steadfast and unyielding Stav believes in building community partnerships through various Branch activities, special events, sponsorships, teaching, mentoring, bursaries and scholarships,” said Smotkowicz. “She is unwavering in this regard – inspiring both National and Local Branches with her energy and commitment.

“It was unanimous that this year’s President’s Award be presented to Chef Lesley Stav for her considerable contributions to the Canadian Culinary Federation, the North Vancouver Island Chefs Association and the community.”