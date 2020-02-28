North Island College president John Bowman at one of four Regional Community Forums in November 2019 on NIC’s Strategic Plan. Photo supplied

North Island College draft strategic plan available for feedback

North Island College is inviting the public to provide feedback on its draft Strategic Plan (Plan20-25).

The draft is based on values identified early in the planning process. When complete, NIC Plan20-25 will determine NIC’s priorities and goals for the next five years.

“The energy put into this process so far is impressive and I want to thank the entire community for their contributions and insight,” said NIC President John Bowman.

In the past year, more than 200 employees responded to an online forum on our organizational values, 1,500 students, employees and community members responded to NIC’s first community-wide survey on NIC’s mission, vision, values and strategic priorities, and met with community partners in Port Hardy, Port Alberni, Campbell River and the Comox Valley at four Regional Community Forums.

The draft plan sets out new and revised mission and vision statements that:

• Articulate a comprehensive set of College Values Commitments;

• Identify four broad strategic priorities that focus on major elements of the College’s Mission and Vision;

• Integrate NIC’s Values Commitments; and

• Detail college-wide goals to provide direction for annual College and department-wide planning and operations.

A final version of Plan20-25 is expected before the end of April 2020.

To provide your feedback, please take part in NIC’s Online Survey. The survey is open until March 13.

For more information on NIC’s strategic planning process and to take the survey, visit bit.ly/2uHKORC

ALSO: High school students get a sample of college life

NIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP still looking for suspect in liquor store break and enter theft

The theft happened around midnight back on Jan. 28, 2020.

‘Spacecapades’ Ice Carnival is coming to the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

‘Spacecapades’ will feature 18 different acts and an intermission in the middle of the show.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Otters in the water

“It seemed as though the older otters were more willing to be photographed”

Bantams win first game of playoff finals against Thunderbirds

“The team would appreciate a big show of support”

Port Hardy RCMP discuss reconciliation with First Nations

The RCMP “want to be emotionally respectful of the past while still trying to uphold the laws.”

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

North Island College draft strategic plan available for feedback

North Island College is inviting the public to provide feedback on its… Continue reading

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Decade-long health care battle draws to a close today in B.C.

Dr. Brian Day began his battle a decade ago against the B.C. government

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

Conservative MP questions whether rail blockades constitute terrorism

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett travelled to B.C. to meet Indigenous leaders

Most Read