North Isle Copper and Gold appoints new vice president project development

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (Northisle) has announced the appointment of Ian Chang as Vice President of Project Development, effective April 19.

Sam Lee, President and CEO of Northisle, commented via press release that he’s “very pleased to welcome Ian to the executive team at Northisle. Ian is an experienced mine developer and brings a wealth of BC project experience, including the successful advancement of the Brucejack Project through a positive construction decision and favourable environmental assessment. Ian’s experience complements our existing team and positions us to successfully execute on our development plans. Attracting an engineer with Ian’s experience is another endorsement of the developability of the North Island Project.”

Chang added he’s excited to join the team at Northisle, where he will work to “accelerate the development of the North Island Project. This is one of the most developable copper projects in the world, with excellent infrastructure, straightforward metallurgy, and great technical optionality, especially with the recent identification of the Northwest Expo target as a high priority for development of a resource. I look forward to working closely with the team and our host First Nations to create lasting value.”

Chang is an experienced mining executive with more than 35 years experience working on high profile mining projects around the world.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 33,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100 per cent owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package.

