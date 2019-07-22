DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Oceanfront RV campground with manager Jacqi and her dog Blackjack.

Oceanfront RV campground in Port Alice is open for business

Anstee plans to have other amenities besides camping, “but for now, this is it.”

Oceanfront RV campground in Port Alice, formerly known as Ozzieland, opened for business on July 6.

It was bought from Rhetta and Ozzie Vesna by Monique Anstee on March 18. Anstee is a dog trainer, business owner, dog sport competitor and an author of a dog training book, ‘As A Dog Thinketh: Daily Words of Wisdom for Dog People’, available at most bookstores and on Amazon. She also has a small farm where she raises pork and lamb. She says that, though she has never run a campsite before, hard work and running a business are very familiar to her. Her husband Brian, who works full time for the City of Victoria, will be playing a supportive role in the development of the business.

Officially, the owner of the campsite is their dog, Kate, whose nickname is ‘Stinky Moo’. Kate used to love coming up to Port Alice so much that they informally called the site “Kate’s Campground.” As well as designating Kate as the owner, the company’s legal business name is “Stinky Moo Holdings.” Anstee adds, “The irony is that, because all we do is work when we come up, she doesn’t like it anymore and really is a stinky moo. If you walk past, the dog with the sour face is Kate.”

Initially, Anstee had a “relaxed timeline” for doing the upgrades to the campground, but soon discovered that the locals needed to have the place up and running. In the space of three months after she purchased the property, she started fixing up the land and initiated the business while working full time 500 kilometres away. Because services were not available locally for some of the work that needed to be done, it created delays and increased costs. She adds, “everything North seems to cost more.”

In addition to clean up, junk removal and repairs to the electrical and plumbing systems, Anstee has made some enhancements. She has built larger sites with more privacy. The flower gardens have received extra love and rejuvenation.

Anstee plans to have other amenities besides camping, “but for now, this is it.” She is not planning to open a restaurant at the campground because she prefers “not to poison the locals,” adding that, “cooking can stay with the experts.”

Oceanfront RV will be a seasonally run campsite. Since opening on July 6th, they have had about 10 customers. While they are away, the campsite is being managed by Jacqi, an acquaintance of Monique’s from Victoria.

Getting the campsite up and running on a tight budget while working full time at her job in Metchosin, Anstee admits, has been “far from enjoyable,” but she considers it short term pain for long term gain. She knows she made the right decision and believes that, in five years, she will be glad she did this. She adds that, “Everything in my life that has been meaningful has been stressful.”

Anstee and her husband do not intend to move here permanently, but rather, consider Port Alice as their second home. Anstee loves the community support, the strength of the locals, and the peace, tranquility and slow pace of life here. She claims that Port Alice “…is the most beautiful place I’ve ever seen!”

As for her impressions of Port Alice, she states, “If our mayor, Roger, Joe and so many of the other locals are any indication of the people in this place, we consider ourselves blessed to be a part of this community!”

– Debra Lynn article

 

DEBRA LYNN PHOTO Larger sites with more privacy at the Oceanfront RV Campground.

Previous story
Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Just Posted

Port Hardy RCMP cleared in arrest that left man with broken ribs, punctured lung: watchdog

The IIO noted the matter will not be referred to crown counsel for consideration of charges.

News from Port McNeill’s July 15 council meeting

Next council meeting will be held Aug. 19 at 7:00 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Devil’s Bath is the largest cenote in Canada

“This trail is rough and should be executed with caution”

OPINION: MP Rachel Blaney takes aim at coastal fisheries restrictions

“We all share in the responsibility of taking care of our salmon habitats and populations”

Northern Vancouver Island regional science fair winners – 2019

Daniel Kornylo won one of the 12 provincial science fair awards.

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Two brands of ice cream sandwiches recalled due to presence of metal

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall on Iceberg and Originale Augustin brands

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

Vancouver Island teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, BC

RCMP say a body discovered nearby not one of the missing teens

Police watchdog investigating person’s death after being detained by B.C. RCMP

Hospital staff said the person died early Saturday

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Japanese Canadians call on B.C. to go beyond mere apology for historic racism

The federal government apologized in 1988 for its racism against ‘enemy aliens’

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Most Read