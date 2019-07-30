Prince of Whales’ catamaran Salish Sea Dream caters to whale-watching tourists in Victoria. Photo courtesy Tourism Victoria

Passenger levy generates funds for salmon enhancement, southern resident orca support

A passenger levy by one of British Columbia’s oldest marine tourism companies is going towards supporting wild salmon habitat restoration as part of a multi-year, $1 million commitment to orca conservation.

Prince of Whales Whale and Marine Wildlife Adventures is contributing $25,000 to the Pacific Salmon Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to conserving and restoring wild Pacific salmon populations. The donation is the first to come from an enhanced passenger levy, called a Conservation Fee, which is being dedicated to salmon enhancement projects and orca-based science programs.

“Chinook salmon are the primary source of food for the endangered southern resident orcas,” Alan McGillivray, owner of Prince of Whales, said in a press release. “By restoring wild salmon populations, we are supporting the natural ecosystem and assisting the orca population.”

From its locations in Victoria, Vancouver and Telegraph Cove on northern Vancouver Island, Prince of Whales’ charges each passenger a $5 conservation fee which is expected to generate $1 million over the next five years, all of which will be used to enhance salmon habitat, orca research and marine conservation.

The $25,000 donation to the Pacific Salmon Foundation will be directed to the Salish Sea Marine Survival Project, a research and restoration program focused on the Strait of Georgia. The project, which includes 60 partner organizations in Canada and the United States, is studying all facets of the ecosystem which could impact salmon health including habitat loss, climate change, fishing and predation.

Recommendations for governments and communities are expected in 2020.

“Pacific salmon are a keystone species central to the health of B.C. ecosystems. They support more than 130 different species including southern resident orcas,” said Michael Meneer, president and CEO of the Pacific Salmon Foundation. “The Salish Sea Marine Survival Project is an ongoing effort to address all factors that could be limiting salmon, because salmon recovery means restoring our ecosystems as a whole. This investment will make a meaningful difference as we conduct targeted research and restoration projects and share our findings with governments, First Nations and communities.”

In the coming months, Prince of Whales expects to grant funding to other merit-based initiatives aimed at marine conservation and orca-based scientific research. Recently, Prince of Whales raised $10,000 on World Oceans Day which will be divided equally between the Goldstream Volunteer Salmonid Enhancement Association and the South Vancouver Island Anglers Coalition Salmon Enhancement Program.

RELATED: Telegraph Cove Resort owners Marilyn and Gordie Graham issue statement on whale watching company switch

RELATED: B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Should dogs be allowed in pubs? This Nova Scotian brewer thinks do
Next story
Air Canada adjusted earnings soar above estimate, revenue up in each segment

Just Posted

Trudeau praises actions of coast guard in help with deadly float plane crash

Four people, including pilot, were killed while five survived when plane went down near Port Hardy

Transportation Safety Board investigating fatal float plane crash on Addenbroke Island

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to Addenbroke Island where… Continue reading

Five survivors, with varying injuries, confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Four dead after float plane crash north of Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash of small plane north of Vancouver Island

Feds and B.C. First Nations agree to better access to commercial fishing

Coastal First Nations sign agreement on behalf of seven nations on B.C’s central and north coasts

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

VIDEO: Sea Shepherd releases footage after Pamela Anderson boards fish farm

Industry association accuses group of ‘misinformation’

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Spectacular humpback breach caught off B.C. island

‘Hyper-humpie’ puts on a show

RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere

Last confirmed sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky was in northern Manitoba

Province activates speed cameras at five B.C. intersections

The cameras will track and ticket drivers who speed, run red lights at high-risk intersections

Most Read