Kymon and Oura Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Vancouver Island restaurateurs expect big summer rebound for the industry

PQBeat: Oura and Kymon Giakoumaki talk lessons learned from the pandemic, family life and more

For our latest installment (click the arrow on the above photo to listen), PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Parksville Qualicum Beach restaurateurs Oura and Kymon Giakoumakis. Discussion includes how businesses are bouncing back as COVID-19 restrictions ease, what the business means to family life and more.

