Port Hardy Airport named as a finalist for construction awards

The Port Hardy Airport looks in fantastic shape after extensive renovations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Airport has been named as a finalist for the 14th annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards.

The awards will be announced May 7. For the second straight year, the event will be virtual through a Zoom presentation.

Commercial, industrial and revenue-producing projects, including renovations, from the Malahat all the way to Port Hardy are up for these awards, and must have been completed between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

“We are very pleasantly surprised and absolutely thrilled by the number of nominations and finalists this year,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, which coordinates the event. “We knew construction continued at a very strong pace last year, but didn’t think we’d get more than the 43 we had the previous year.”

Nomination deadline was March 31.

Finalists are:

Campbell River (7) – Campbell River Airport, BC Transit, Crestview Townhomes, Campbell River Golf Club, Linda’s Place, NEO Apartment Residences and Southpoint.

Chemainus (2) – The Cottages, Vancouver Island Regional Library.

Courtenay (4) – Cubes, Enclave Residences, JRP Solutions, Parkside.

Cowichan Valley (1) – BC Transit.

Duncan (1) – The Aria.

Ladysmith (1) – Ladysmith Thrift Store.

Nanaimo (20) – Nanaimo Association for Community Living, Nanaimo Airport, Aspengrove School, Caledonian Clinic, Dodd’s Furniture, Minute Men Storage, Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society at 77 Mill Street, Nanaimo Innovation Academy Classroom, North Grove Apartments, Oakwood, Quality Inn, Riverstone Place, SPCA Barn, The Met, The Virage, VI Granite & Quartz, Village Centre, Village on Third Phase 2, VIMHS Rosehill, Wendy’s.

Nanoose (1) – Fairwinds Landing.

Parksville (3) – CRU Building, Gateway Apartments, Sandscapes Apartments.

Port Alberni (1) – CHIMS Guest House.

Port Hardy (1) – Port Hardy Airport.

Qualicum Beach (1) – Qualicum Beach Airport.

Tofino (2) – Hotel Zed, Surf Grove Campground.

There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award for the best overall entry. Last year’s winner were the Tourism Tofino buildings in Tofino. The event was held in September last year due to the pandemic, with winners announced via Zoom.

A select team of independent judges from the real estate industry have adjudicated the 2020 entries.

