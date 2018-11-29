THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Derek Koel, Port McNeill councillor, brought cannabis samples to Business of Cannabis in an effort to destigmatize cannabis-use now that it is legal.

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce clears the smoke on cannabis companies

Luke Biles talks on the business landscape of cannabis regulation, businesses after legalization.

North Island residents rolled into a discussion-over-lunch about the cannabis industry.

Luke Biles, MNP’s cannabis niche leader, planted seeds of business ideas as he presented “Business of Cannabis,” hosted by Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 28 at the North Island Mall.

Biles, a manager at MNP, said that “there are 32 licensed (cannabis) producers,” with 15 in B.C. Five of them are located on Vancouver Island. The first one was open in Kamloops.

He also stated that a majority of those who enjoy cannabis-use are still medicinal users, as opposed to consuming cannabis recreationally. “It probably has to do with perception on the product. A medicinal product might be cleaner or safer than an adult-use one, but a fun fact – it comes from the same place and the same people,” he added.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO
Luke Biles presents to North Islanders in Business of Cannabis, Nov. 28.

“Now, leading up to legalization,” he said, “the big talk was about supply. Are we going to be able to meet the demand or is the black market going to come in and fill that hole?”

According to reports released last summer, most licensed cannabis producers stocked an average of 97 tonnes of product, which was sold out shortly after legalization. “That’s not enough to meet the cannabis demands here (in Canada),” he said.

He also added that projections are conservatively low, so the supply may be larger than the industry thinks.

As for what may be lucrative in the business, Biles is watching out for what is known as cannabis cocktails and drinks, which may be a reason as to why alcohol moguls are dipping their feet in the industry.

He noted that if cannabis retailers are to run a profitable business, then business owners may need to widen appeal to typically non-cannabis users.

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Derek Koel, Port McNeill councillor, brought cannabis samples in an effort to break the stigma around the now legal product. “I brought the weed,” the Port McNeill councillor joked.

“How do we get new markets? We get it from people who don’t want to smoke cannabis,” he said. Biles also pointed out that products like the cocktails, edibles or topicals are what may bring in more customers.

He stated that there is only one licensed cannabis retail store so far in B.C., the remaining 267 cannabis retail applications are pending approval by B.C.’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Ordering cannabis online is also available, which is publicly run by the provincial government.

During an in-person interview after the event, Biles noted that big cannabis company chains may not always necessarily beat out “mom-and-pop” shops. Competitive business may come down to who is approved by B.C. quicker and then opens their doors first, he said.

“There are chains and there are mom-and-pops and they are both able to coexist,” he said. “The best example is to look at the other areas where this has happened.”

 

THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Business owners and entrepreneurs alike made their way to North Island Mall to listen in on Luke Biles’ Business of Cannabis presentation.

Previous story
Luxury B.C. condo fetches $10.79M

Just Posted

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job, report states

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce clears the smoke on cannabis companies

Luke Biles talks on the business landscape of cannabis regulation, businesses after legalization.

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the Surrey Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Canadian Premier League signs first 10 players

Players include B.C. player Kadin Chung, going to Vancouver Island

Most Read