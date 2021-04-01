Beacon Tattoo Co. celebrated its three-year anniversary in business on March 12. From left to right, Alyssa Berube, Teil Berube, Patrick Berube, and Taz Berube all stand outside the tattoo shop’s new location on Market Street. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

Port Hardy tattoo shop celebrates three years in business

Patrick Berube has been tattooing for roughly 20 years now.

Beacon Tattoo Co. celebrated its third year in business in Port Hardy with a brand new location.

The tattoo shop is owned and operated by artist Patrick Berube, who first moved to the North Island back in March of 2018 with his wife Alyssa and two sons, Taz and Teil. Berube first opened up Beacon Tattoo at #10-7070 Market Street, around the corner from Mo’s Pizza, where he had continuously been booked solid for months in advance over the past three years.

After moving to 7185 Market Street, a suite inbetween Coastal Rainforest Safaris and the dentist office, Berube has continued to enjoy a full schedule of tattooing, something he’s very appreciative of. “It’s been really awesome, I just couldn’t be happier and I feel more welcomed here than anywhere I’ve ever been,” he said when asked to comment on his time in Port Hardy.

As for moving to the new location, Berube noted he just wanted to downsize to a smaller shop, and he thought if he could bring all of his business to the downtown area “it would help to revitalize Market Street.”

Above all else, Berube wanted to say a big thank you to the community for “all the good times I’ve had with people and the special memories.”

Berube has been tattooing for roughly 20 years now, and he noted while he doesn’t have a favourite tattoo he’s done since moving to Port Hardy, one memorable sleeve he inked that sticks out to him was for Port McNeill resident Chris Stewart.

Stewart, who sadly passed away from cancer in June of 2020, was so proud of his complete arm sleeve of the Bible that Berube designed for him that he actually travelled down to Victoria and entered it into a tattoo competition.

Berube can do anything from portraits, to wildlife, to floral images, to black and graded colour, and much more. Beacon Tattoo is also an art studio space, where he displays the paintings and drawings that he does in addition to his tattoo work.

Beacon Tattoo Co. is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and customers must be 18-years-old (no exceptions). To check out Patrick Berube’s work follow Beacon Tattoo Co. on Instagram or visit Beacon Tattoo’s Facebook page.

Tattoo artist Patrick Berube at his desk inside of his new shop. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

