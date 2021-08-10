Quality Foods president Noel Hayward, left, and marketing manager Regan Beaulieu support AutismBC. (Submitted photo)

Quality Foods sponsors AutismBC’s annual fundraising raffle

Vancouver Island-based grocery chain helps raise funds for autism services

Vancouver Island-based Quality Foods is again sponsoring the AutismBC Raffle – for the third year in a row – to help raise funds for autism services on Vancouver Island and across the province.

The grocery chain, which has stores all over the Island including Parksville and Qualicum Beach, has been a longtime supporter of the charity.

“Quality Foods has been supporting AutismBC since 2018 in so many ways,” said Cathy Nidoski, development manager of AutismBC. “Just back in April they held their ‘Thanks A Bunch’ in-store fundraising campaign raising $6,654 for autism programs on Vancouver Island. Now they are once again sponsoring the raffle. They have been a tremendous charitable partner.”

The annual raffle was launched on July 27 and will run until Sept. 30. It aims to generate critical funds for learning, social and connection programs that last year served close to 7,000 people across the province.

Applewood Auto Group has donated the grand prize of a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander seven-passenger SUV. Second prize is a Thunder 20-inch step-through E-Bike donated by Richmond E-Bikes; and third prize is a Nintendo Switch courtesy of London Drugs. The draw also includes an early bird prize and 50/50 tickets to win cash as well as prizes.

Tickets for the 2021 AutismBC raffle and 50/50 presented by Applewood Auto Group are available online and start at just $10 for a 50/50 and $20 for a raffle ticket.

According to AutismBC, one in every 40 children today in British Columbia is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. It is estimated there are approximately 60,000 adult community members on the autism spectrum across the province. AutismBC has been supporting people on the autism spectrum and their families since 1975 with information, workshops, social connections and support from regional resource teams with lived experience in autism.

Early bird draw ticket deadline is midnight Aug. 26 and the final draw deadline is Sept. 30. Anyone in B.C. 19 and older can purchase. For information or tickets visit www.autismbc.ca/raffle.

— NEWS Staff

