(Pixabay photo)

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

Rogers Communications Inc. is expanding its 5G technology to 50 new markets starting today.

The company says the technology will be launched in a mix of small towns and big cities across Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan as it edges closer to its goal of bringing 5G to 60 markets by the end of the year.

Hamilton, Waterloo, Ont., Gatineau, Que., Edmonton, Calgary, Victoria, Surrey, B.C., Regina and Saskatoon will all get access to 5G, building on Rogers’s January roll-out of downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

The new service promises near-instantaneous speeds for downloading, uploading and streaming.

However, most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone.

Rogers has a few 5G phones on the market, but is expecting more to come and consumers to make the switch as they upgrade old devices.

Locations set for B.C.:

  • Abbotsford-Mission
  • Maple Ridge
  • Port Moody
  • Burnaby
  • Nanaimo
  • Richmond
  • Chilliwack
  • New Westminster
  • Salmon Arm
  • Coquitlam
  • North Vancouver
  • Surrey
  • Courtenay
  • Oliver
  • Vancouver
  • Delta
  • Osoyoos
  • Vernon
  • Kamloops
  • Penticton
  • Victoria
  • Kelowna
  • Pitt Meadows
  • West Vancouver
  • Langley
  • Port Coquitlam
  • White Rock

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Mobile Phones

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First round of COVID-19 cost B.C. government $600 million
Next story
Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Just Posted

Tourism operators pivot from guiding to beach cleaning

Corona killed their tours, but created a great opportunity to do a shoreline clean

Raft Cove: reward for the muddy

A might-as-well-be-tropical beach on the north coast

Sisiyutl house plank coming home to Kwakwaka’wakw territory after 127 years away

The plank was taken from a big house for the Chicago World Fair in 1893

Totem poles almost complete for Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Big House

Location of the Big House still needs to be settled on

OPINION: Labour Day exists for a reason, and it should be celebrated

Labour Day is a way to remember and recognize all of the admirable folk who fought for worker rights

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Adult hockey groups weighing options amid countless COVID restrictions at Island rink

Late ice slots, no changerooms or outside teams allowed and cost factors all weighing heavily

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

B.C. nurse one of countless COVID-19 survivors looking for answers

‘I would be considered one of the completely healed cases in terms of statistics’

PHOTOS: Anti-gay ‘street preacher’ drowned out by protesters in Vancouver

David Lynn met by LGBTQ2+ members and allies protesting at B.C. stops in his cross-country tour

Suspect at large after man attacked with hammer in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of a man being… Continue reading

GoFundMe set up for family of woman killed in Ladysmith hit-and-run

35-year-old Katie Blogg of Ladysmith was killed in the August 29 hit-and-run

Most Read