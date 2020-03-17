(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

S&P/TSX composite edges lower, while U.S. markets gain ground; Loonie down

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points at 12,353.90

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading today after plunging more than 1,300 points on Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points at 12,353.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.53 points at 20,201.05. The S&P 500 index was up 18.13 points at 2,404.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.12 points at 6,961.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.77 cents US compared with an average of 71.61 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was down 13 cents at US$28.57 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.6 of cent at US$1.809 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,485.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.95 cents at US$2.3430 a pound.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

Just Posted

Part 1: Port McNeill assessed for growth opportunities

A summation of experiences was given in an hour and a half presentation at the Gate House Theatre.

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

North Island Bantam Eagles season ends early due to coronavirus outbreak shutting down hockey across Canada

The reaction from the team was ‘this really sucks, but we get it’

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

COVID-19: Ahousaht First Nation closes community to non-residents

“We’re really being proactive on this,” Ahousaht Elected Chief Greg Louie.

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Most Read