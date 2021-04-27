Scarlet Ibis: A facelift for the old red bird

For over 45 years Holberg has been home to the Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant. Now a group of twelve Vancouver Island businesspeople have made the plunge and purchased her from the previous owner, Patricia Gwynne, who ran the business for most of those years.

Running a small pub and restaurant in a remote community can be a challenge but add COVID 19 to the mix and it could easily be over before it even begins. “The locals have been great; they are so supportive” says Tim Sangha the lead partner. “Our plans are pretty simple. Keep what works and fix what does not. But without the “power of twelve” the challenge to accomplish this would be a whole lot different” says Tim. In our group of owners:

• Our licensed mechanical partner ran new propane lines and fixed all of the other gas issues;

• Our licensed electrical contractor partner upgraded our power system;

• Our HD mechanic partner found us a back up power system for when the power goes down;

• Our ex-banker partner has guided us through the pandemic protocols and supports available from the provincial and federal governments;

• Our marketing professional partner has redesigned our logo, website, and marketing materials;

• Our woodlot owner partner has provided new carvings for inside and outside the Pub and wood for expanding the deck;

• Our restaurateur partner has helped revamp the order system and menu;

• And the rest of our partners have laboured to clear spaces for the cabins we are adding, spreading gravel and leveling the parking area, and expanding and upgrading the deck.

We want the Scarlet Ibis to have another 45 or more years and remain a beacon for the community of Holberg and the many visitors to Cape Scott Provincial Park and the North Coast Trail that bring people north to our area.

With COVID 19 restrictions we are open right now for dining on the outdoor deck and for pick up.

But call ahead as the COVID 19 situation is always changing.

At this moment, the provincial government if not recommending any travel outside of your current healthcare district.

So, if you are driving by check to see if we are open and if possible stop by, and pick up a meal, or your favorite beverages and when we can safely open, we look forward to seeing you in person in our dining room.

