Seafood companies with local presence finish 1, 2 in international sustainability index

A pair of salmon producers with local ties have topped the rankings in the new sustainability index released by independent investment consortium Coller FAIRR.

The Protein Producer index ranked Mowi in top spot and Grieg Seafood, another major salmon producer, in at second among a list of 60 food producers world wide.

READ MORE: Writing on the wall for West Coast fish farms, conservationists say after closures

In total, seven salmon companies made the top 10, including Comanchaca and Multi X of Chile, SalMar and LeRoy Seafood of Norway, and Bakkafrost of the Faroe Islands.

Chairperson of the B.C. Salmon Farmers Association (BCFSA) and Managing Director of Mowi West, Dr. Diane Morrison, says the news is a refreshing turn as the industry looks toward its future.

“As all seafood producers in British Columbia, we work hard to support Canada’s Blue Economy strategy,” said Morrison. “We look forward to working with governments and local communities to help lead this vision.”

It was the fourth year in a row that Norweigan-based Mowi, who has operations also in Scotland, Chile and the Faroe Islands, as well as on both Canadian coasts, took top spot in the rankings.

Co-Director of the Young Salmon Farmers Association (YSFBC) and BCFSA Communications Manager Michelle Franze feels this status is indicative of the dedication Salmon farming companies have toward a green future.

“We hope to see greater public and government awareness of the sector’s highes environmental standards,” said Franze.

The Coller FAIRR protein producer index is the sole international comprehensive assessment of the globe’s biggest animal protein producers. The criteira includes criticial judgement on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. This is the fourth year in a row that Mowi took the top spot.

