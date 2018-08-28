Sell-out crowd enjoys Feast of Fields in North Saanich

Rain held off and light cloud kept the temperature mild for sell-out crowds as they tasted the wares of more than 40 vendors in the 21st Feast of Fields held at Kildara Farms Sunday.

The North Saanich farm hosted the annual event, put on the FarmFolk CityFolk, that turned out to be the largest on Vancouver Island to date.

More than 40 local food and beverage producers played to a sold out crowd of almost 600 guests that came via shuttle buses from multiple locations throughout Greater Victoria) plus on foot or by bike.

”The Feast is mostly volunteer run, with about 40 volunteers, host farm staff or FarmFolk CityFolk staff on hand to help out,” said Wendy Riches, Feast of Fields Events Manager. “By all accounts, all stakeholders considered it a huge success – the host farm, the food and beverage presenters, the sponsors – Whole Foods and Vancity – the volunteers and the guests.”

Guests enjoyed selective interaction with a pair of horses on the working farm, and those with children stopped to pick a few blackberries between the tantalizing tastes along the way.

Funds were also raised through a silent auction, signature souvenir cedar plate sales and a special local produce bag program from Whole Foods. Those who snapped up the bags of produce available by donation (minimum $5) and made from recycled plastic bottles, went home with an organic bounty that included kale, corn, apples and carrots. Funds raised support local sustainable agriculture and the celebration of local food and beverage.

They plan to offer the same program for the final Feast of Fields this season, in Vancouver on Sunday, Sept. 9 at UBC Farm.