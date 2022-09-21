The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources cutting steelmaking coal sales guidance after equipment failure

Elkview operations could be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made

Teck Resources Ltd. is cutting its steelmaking coal sales guidance after an equipment failure at its Elkview operation in B.C. and a strike at Westshore Terminals.

The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects its third-quarter steelmaking coal sales to be between 5.5 million and 5.9 million tonnes compared with earlier guidance for between 5.8 million and 6.2 million tonnes.

The company says there was a “structural failure” of the plant feed conveyor belt.

Initial estimates are that production at Elkview operations will be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made.

Teck estimated that if the suspension lasts two months that the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

The company say Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.

RELATED: Teck’s Elk Valley coal mines make bank in Q2

mining

Previous story
Worker shortage solution requires housing action: Vancouver Island business leaders

Just Posted

Smoke from the Heber River fire is seen rising over Highway 28 near Crest Lake. Photo courtesy David Burgis
Wildfire near Gold River sends plume of smoke over community

Group #4 and word cloud at the open house. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice residents brainstorm ideas for the village’s future

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono scored a goal against the Powell River Kings on Sunday in his hometown of Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Bono returns to home ice for two preseason BCHL games in Port McNeill

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II