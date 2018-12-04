Teck sells 30 per cent stake in Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 to Sumitomo for US$1.2B

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile

Teck Resources Ltd. has sold a 30 per cent stake in its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project to Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. and Sumitomo Corp. for US$1.2 billion.

The Vancouver-based miner also says that its board has approved the project for full construction with first production expected in the second half of 2021.

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile.

RELATED: Dam sale boosts Q3 profit for Teck Resources, but lower commodity prices sting

The Sumitomo deal will reduce Teck’s estimated share of remaining contributions to build the mine to US$693 million.

Teck will retain a 60 per cent stake in the project, while ENAMI, a Chilean state agency, will hold a 10 per cent non-funding interest.

The project is expected to have an initial mine life of 28 years with 316,000 tonnes of copper equivalent production per year for the first five full years.

RELATED: Coal dust blowing from rail cars in Shuswap prompts project

“QB2 is one of the world’s premier undeveloped copper assets and this transaction further confirms the value of the project,” Teck’s chief executive Don Lindsay said.

“This partnership significantly de-risks Teck’s investment in the project, enhances our project economics and preserves our ability to continue to return capital to shareholders and reduce bonds currently outstanding.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Louise ski resort to appeal $2.1M fine for chopping down endangered trees
Next story
Gluts, price differential: 6 things to know about Canada’s oil-price gap

Just Posted

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

Sunset Elementary School films music video for national class challenge

Students take part in exciting challenge for chance to win $5,000 worth of instruments.

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Father testifies at B.C. trial for ex-wife accused in 8-year-old daughter’s death

Teagan Batstone, 8, found dead in 2014

Gluts, price differential: 6 things to know about Canada’s oil-price gap

Alberta says about 190,000 barrels of raw crude oil and bitumen are being produced each day that can’t be shipped out

Off-road vehicles caught in sensitive B.C. wildlife habitats to net $575 fine

Areas include all BC Parks and southern mountain caribou habitats

Canada exports fresh Christmas trees, imports fakes

Canadians imported $61 million worth of fake Christmas trees, despite having 1,872 Christmas tree farms throughout the country

B.C. has the longest healthcare wait times in Canada: report

Median patient wait times are 23.2 weeks in the province, compared to 19.8 nationwide

Teck sells 30 per cent stake in Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 to Sumitomo for US$1.2B

Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 is a massive undeveloped copper project in Chile

Most Read