Tesla to reveal details of Vancouver Island service centre Thursday

Centre to be located in Langford between Costco and Home Depot, Mayor Stew Young says

After months of rumours, Tesla is set to confirm the details of its new Langford service centre Thursday morning, Mayor Stew Young told Black Press Media.

The multi-billion-dollar electric vehicle company will soon be occupying a new site between Langford’s Costco and Home Depot, servicing Tesla owners on Vancouver Island for the first time.

“We’ve been working on this for a year and we’re pretty excited,” Young said.

Numbers from the province show there were 10,376 zero-emission vehicles on Vancouver Island in 2020, although it doesn’t list the number of Teslas specifically.

Young said the estimated $40- to $50-million service centre building will immediately generate construction jobs and, once up and running, will create a number of technician positions as well. Young estimated Tesla will hire and train 50 technicians for the new site.

He said Tesla will be providing a timeline at the groundbreaking Thursday, but that in Langford a commercial business usually takes a year to be built after shovels hit the ground.

The site, 2371 Gate City Blvd., was in particular approved for automobile rental and sale.

Rumours of a temporary site in Victoria, while the Langford site is built, are also expected to be answered Thursday.

