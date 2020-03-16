Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is asking Canadian Tim Hortons restaurant owners to provide take-out, drive-thru and delivery only in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The company says it is closing all dining room seating effective Tuesday.

The move follows a similar one by Starbucks this weekend. The coffee chain said it would close some high-traffic locations and remove seating from its stores.

READ MORE: Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North American stock markets plunge again, loonie down, commodities fall

Just Posted

New Logistics Depot to be built in Port Hardy by Canadian Coast Guard

The Logistics Depot will be built on Jensen Cove Road and included a waterfront walkway.

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

Numerous complaints causes district to remove one pickleball court from Civic Centre

‘We’re beginning to feel like the Lions people hate us and we’re not sure why’

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Port Hardy Reigns volleyball program continues to grow with 18 players this season

‘This season we’ve really been focusing on respect, attitude, love for the game, that sort of thing’

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Mount Washington shutting in response to COVID-19

Resort announces it will continue to assess the situation as it develops

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

North Island College transitioning to ‘alternate delivery methods’

Campuses remain open; more counselling services available

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Feds to unveil new measures to halt virus, aid Canadians later today

There are at least 320 cases of COVID-19 in Canada

Some B.C. YMCA child care centres bring in health checks due to COVID-19 concerns

Temperature checks, health declaration form in place at all YMCA of Greater Vancouver locations

Courtenay doctor confirms Comox Valley’s first case of COVID-19

Dr. Tanja Daws says there are ‘more confirmed cases’ on Vancouver Island

Most Read