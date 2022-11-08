Vancouver Island brewery named B.C.’s Brewery of the Year,

Gladstone Brewing Company came out on top at the BC Beer Awards this past weekend. Photo by Alexandra Stephanson

A Courtenay brewery took the top spot as Brewery of the Year over the weekend at the 2022 BC Beer Awards in Vancouver.

Gladstone Brewing Company at 244 4th St. was awarded the prestigious honour Nov. 5 in addition to winning four gold medals and one silver for its beers.

The brewery’s Czech Dark Lager won the dark lager category, beating out Parallel 49 Brewing and 33 Acres Brewing Company; its Porter took gold in the Malty UK & Irish Ale category, topping KPU Brew Lab and Smuggler’s Trail Caskworks; the Red Ale beat out Phillips Brewing & Malting Company and Monkey 9 Brewing Pub Corporation in the North American amber & brown ale category; the NEIPA took top spot in the Hazy IPA category, topping Backcountry Brewing and Faculty Brewing Company, and the cream ale took silver in the North American Light Ale.

Another Courtenay brewery – Ace Brewing Company on Mansfield Drive – took gold in the North American Light Ale category with its Drop Tank Blonde Ale. The brewery also took an honourable mention award in the International Lager category for its Spitfire Lager.

The brewery also recently won silver with its Wingman Pale Ale at the Canada Beer Cup Awards in October.

In a social media post, Gladstone noted they are “slightly at a loss for words over here … what a gigantic honour,” and thanked their brew team of Levon Oldsun and Elie Dewulf, led by head brewer Tak Guenette.

The BC Beer Awards featured more than 30 categories including Rookie of the Year, Brewery of the Year and Innovator of the Year.



