Vancouver Island’s first Tesla service centre opens in Langford

David Grove, past-president of the Victoria Electric Vehicle Association, Fereshteh Zeineddin, Tesla director of sales, service and delivery for Canada, Mexico and the Pacific North West, Christopher Bishop, Tesla regional manager for Western Canada, and Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson cut the ceremonial ribbon at the newly opened Tesla service centre in Langford Thursday, July 27. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

Tesla’s first service centre on Vancouver Island has officially opened in Langford, meaning electric vehicle shoppers interested in the brand no longer have to travel to the mainland to pick up their new vehicle.

The facility was opened with a VIP ribbon cutting ceremony July 27, 16 months after a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the site in March 2022.

“This is such an awesome day … on behalf of Langford council I am super excited to celebrate this new addition to our business community, recognizing the positive economic impact it will bring and the opportunities it opens for residents to explore more sustainable transportation options,” said Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson. “The arrival of the Tesla dealership in Langford represents a significant milestone for the city. Not only does it align with council’s environmental responsibility, it also signifies a growing awareness of the demand for electric vehicles on Vancouver Island.”

The 35,000-square-foot building on City Gate Boulevard was said to have as many as 50 full-time jobs and in its first year of operations inject approximately $295,000 into Langford through taxes when details were first provided at last year’s groundbreaking ceremony. Tesla employees were not made available to speak with the media at Thursday’s event, and media were not able to quote their remarks to the gathered crowd.

While from the outside the new facility might seem similar to a traditional dealership, Tesla service centres operate a bit differently.

The facility will primarily serve as a service centre, but demo vehicles will be available for interested customers to look at or take for test drives.

Purchasing will still be done online, however, but the centre will serve as a delivery point, saving new customers a trip to the mainland to pick up their new ride.

“The fact this facility exists is really a breakthrough, and represents what’s happening in the industry for sure,” said David Grove, past-president of the Victoria Electric Vehicle Association, following the event. “It’s going to accelerate EV adoption. We are on the exponential rise of the adoption curve it seems. The fact this service station exists here is remarkable, and the size of it shows it will take them well into the future and accommodate lots of growth.”

He said the fact such a large facility was built here in the region shows commitment from the company, the industry, and government, to the proliferation of EVs.

