Victoria Clipper suspends sailings until spring 2022 due to pandemic impacts

Less than a month after returning for the first time in a year and a half, the Victoria Clipper has suspended ferry sailings between Seattle and Victoria until next spring.

FRS Clipper announced the service suspension on Tuesday, citing the surge of the Delta variant, Canadian marine border entry requirements and a drop in demand among certain riders.

The vessel had been operating on a four-day weekend schedule since it restarted sailings on Sept. 17.

“We knew that it would be a challenge to re-launch our international fast ferry service heading into shoulder season and given the current ongoing circumstances and travel repercussions of the pandemic,” David Gudgel, CEO of FRS Clipper, said in a release.

Canada requiring ferry travellers to provide negative results from a molecular COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their arrival “proved to be a significant barrier to travel for many of our guests,” Gudgel said.

“Stopping fall and winter operations now is our only choice and we look forward to returning to service in spring 2022,” he said.

FRS plans to keep its website updated with booking information for 2022 travel and currently booked guests will be offered a refund or discounted travel credit for when service returns next year.

