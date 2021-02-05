Cruise ship arrives at Victoria Harbour, a prime source of international tourism that has been suspended in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cruise ship arrives at Victoria Harbour, a prime source of international tourism that has been suspended in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria small businesses hoping to survive extended cruise ship ban

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority supports extension, but says losses will follow

The continued suspension of cruise ships entering Canada will have a ripple effect on Vancouver Island tourism.

On Thursday, Transport Canada announced that the ban on cruise ships carrying more than 100 people will continue until Feb. 28, 2022.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) expressed support for Transport Canada’s decision, but says the extension won’t be without sacrifices.

Cruise represents more than 70 per cent of GVHA’s annual revenues and the COVID-19 pandemic has left a mark on the local industry, with a permanent reduction in GVHA staff and a move to essential service only in operations. Contracts with local businesses have also been cut or reduced.

READ ALSO: Harbour authority CEO charts course for return of cruise ships to post-pandemic Victoria

“Over the past year, businesses that serve the cruise industry adjusted, postponed, and pivoted with the hope that cruise would return in 2021,” says a statement from GVHA CEO Ian Robertson. “This further uncertainty will have a lasting impact on small businesses in Greater Victoria. We hope that many of these businesses will survive the coming months until the resumption of cruise is permitted.”

The lost revenue will also be noticeable across the organization’s properties. Landscaping and beautification throughout the Inner Harbour will be substantially reduced and the ‘Welcome to Victoria’ garden on the south side of the Lower Causeway, won’t be planted or maintained.

In addition, the GVHA says that many events – even those safe to operate under provincial health orders – will be cancelled without the necessary funding.

“The health and safety of the community, and the efforts made to reduce the spread of COVID-19 remain our top priority,” GVHA says. “Cruise will resume when it is safe to do so, when border restrictions are removed, and when people may safely enjoy non-essential travel.”

Cruise ships also stopped in Nanaimo, and, in 2019, Port Alberni.

READ ALSO: Cancelled cruise ships costs Victoria more than $130 million

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cruise ShipsGreater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Business is booming for new Port Alice Salon

Just Posted

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count has declined so far in 2021, as highest-risk people receive vaccinations. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. extends COVID-19 gathering restrictions as infections slow down

New cases of variants of concern increasing, Dr. Henry says

North Island Gazette file photo from FILOMI Days 2019, pre-covid.
FILOMI Days 2021 unlikely to happen, says Port Hardy mayor

FILOMI Days commemorates the fishing, logging, and mining industries that helped build the town.

The house at 5700 Goletas Way in Port Hardy (Realtor.ca image)
Five most expensive North Island real estate listings

Roundup of luxe properties for sale on the North Island

The bumper crop of spuds donated by a local farmer. (Sandra Daniels photo)
2,000 pounds of locally grown potatoes being given away in Port McNeill today

Mash ‘em, fry ‘em, stick ‘em in a stew

Salon Wild owner Angela Makela giving little Blakely Devlin a new hairdo. (Debra Lynn photo)
Business is booming for new Port Alice Salon

The new salon in Port Alice is seeing a high volume of customers.

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

A police robot approaches a pickup truck inside the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Thursday, July 2, 2020. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Manitoba man who rammed Rideau Hall gates pleads guilty to 8 charges

Corey Hurren, a Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker, faced 21 weapons charges

Hughes Clothing owner Rebecca Burrows. (Courtesy of Rebecca Burrows)
Island woman wants accountability after Instagram hacked, naked photos demanded

Hughes Clothing owner creating non-profit to lobby internet giant for better response

Christopher Plummer accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

At 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history

The B.C. Ministry of Education expanded mask rules for public school students on Feb. 4. (Stock photo)
Vancouver Island teachers pushing for even stricter mask rules in schools

Teachers’ union rep says B.C. rules fall short of other provinces

Cruise ship arrives at Victoria Harbour, a prime source of international tourism that has been suspended in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria small businesses hoping to survive extended cruise ship ban

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority supports extension, but says losses will follow

Third-party delivery apps are making it tough for local businesses to find any profit during the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Skip The Dishes photo)
Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

Jobs minister Ravi Kahlon says B.C. acted to ensure restaurants aren’t ‘exploited during the pandemic’

In early 2022, B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to participate in the Premises Identification (ID) program. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to ID their livestock by end of 2021

The program will allow the province to trace animals in times of danger and disease

A member of the Seabird Island Fire Department. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
Indigenous reporting system to track fires on reserves, increase prevention across Canada

The system will gather and analyze fire data, and close gaps in fire protection

Most Read