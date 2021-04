“Do NOT LEAVE any donations at the front or back door.”

The Women’s Auxiliary Thrift Store has abruptly closed for one month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary Society Thrift Store has closed as of Thursday, April 22.

The thrift store will stay shut for for one month. No reason was given for the closure.

On its Facebook page, the thrift store requested that people “Do NOT LEAVE any donations at the front or back door. They will not be accepted. We don’t have the storage space. Thank you.”

