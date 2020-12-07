PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

PROFILE PHOTO COURTESY OF KIMBERLEY KUFAAS PHOTOGRAPHY Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com

10 great Christmas movies everyone needs to see

Some are well known, others are hidden gems.

Ah December, my favourite time of the year.

Why is that, you might be wondering? Because it’s the holiday season and I get to spend it with my family. My parents and brother still live in town, so I’m feeling pretty grateful I get to enjoy my free time with them. Two of my favourite activities this time of year are putting up the tree and decorating it (my parents did it this year, but I still admired it after they were finished), and getting to eat my mom’s delicious home cooked meals.

I also get to hang out with my best friend Brian. Normally when we hangout we have a few beers, play Nintendo 64 or watch a stupid comedy flick, but due to COVID-19 I doubt that will happen this year.

Speaking of movies, I figured I would take up some space here in the Gazette by listing 10 great Christmas films to watch. Some are well known, others are hidden gems. Without further adieu, here we go!

1. 3615 Code Pere Noel (Deadly Games)

This is my absolute favourite Christmas movie. It’s about a rich kid who lives in France that has to defend his house on Christmas Eve from an intruder. Sound familiar? Well, it actually came out before Home Alone. It’s in french with english subtitles and is very hard to find, but definitely worth tracking down. I watch it every Christmas Eve. It’s a coming of age dark thriller with incredible cinematography that features fantastic performances from its cast. I think it is literally the best film that most people have never gotten the chance to see.

2. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

This one is an underrated comedy classic. Chevy Chase is at his best here, and the story is an amusing and easy watch for families. Some lighthearted slapstick entertainment to watch on a random December afternoon.

3. Home Alone

Not too much needs to be said here, as this film is iconic. I grew up watching it every single Christmas season and I remember when it played at the theatre here in Port Hardy. The line up was almost down to the water!

4. Krampus (2015)

This film has a twisted take on Christmas that features a european monster who is like Santa’s evil brother. He punishes children who have misbehaved during the holiday season. Rated PG-13, it’s not too scary, but definitely worth the watch if you like thrills and chills with some laughs.

5. Black Christmas

The original 1974 horror film is a seriously creepy watch. I don’t want to spoil too much about the plot, but let’s just say it’s for adults only, and more specifically, adults who don’t mind being creeped out. It will scare you, I promise you that much.

6. Die Hard 2

Some say the original Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, others say it’s definitely a Christmas movie. Check out the underrated sequel after you watch Hans Gruber fall off the Nakatomi Plaza.

7. Gremlins

This 1980s cult classic features a cute little mogwai creature named Gizmo. Gizmo gets water spilled on him which causes a bunch of Gremlins to come to life that terrorize a town over Christmas break. Funny and scary rolled into one entertaining combination.

8. A Christmas Story

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.” Enough said. This is one of my dad’s favourite Christmas movies, and I always enjoy sitting down with him and watching it every year.

9. Jingle All The Way.

Who doesn’t enjoy watching Arnold Schwarzenegger try and fail to find the hottest toy of the season for a son that he has consistently disappointed? Cheesy good Christmas fun with a nice moral to it.

10. A Charlie Brown Christmas / The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

I couldn’t pick between these two animated classics so I chose them both. You can’t go wrong with either one. Watch them both as a double feature.

Tyson Whitney is an award-winning journalist who was born and raised in Port Hardy. His family has lived in Port Hardy for more than 40 years. He graduated with a degree in writing from Vancouver Island University in 2008. Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ColumnistMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drama queens of the internet

Just Posted

Tyson's Thoughts
10 great Christmas movies everyone needs to see

Some are well known, others are hidden gems.

Vehicle passengers on closed decks are not allowed to stay in their cars, according to Transport Canada. Open decks such as the one pictured, are not under the same restriction. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Transport Canada probes 1,000+ reports of passengers refusing to leave vehicles on BC Ferries

Some calling for a second exemption to allow passengers to remain in vehicles again

The Port McNeill RCMP continued giving back this year with their annual Cram the Cruiser event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are one of only a few detachments in BC holding the event this year. The RCMP were practicing social distancing and were all wearing masks while at the IGA parking lot on Saturday. Donations were on par with last year, keep following the Gazette for more on how much Cram the Cruiser raised for the Harvest Food Bank this year. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
Cram the Cruiser made its return to Port McNeill on Saturday

The annual event raises food and donations for the Harvest Food Bank.

Black Press file photo
RCMP say one person has died after motor vehicle incident on Highway 19

The female passenger was declared deceased on scene.

Kelly Chadwick of Port McNeill tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 3. (Submitted)
Port McNeill mother confirms positive COVID-19 test

The mother of two is self-isolating and following all protocols

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

You can wave back to Santa at 2952 Severne St. in Chemainus on weekday afternoons and weekends from late morning until early afternoon. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Visiting hours set for socially-distanced Santa greetings in Chemainus

Walkers and drive-bys welcome at 2952 Severne St. in Chemainus until Dec. 20

Community volunteers plant the banks of Hydro Hill West Creek with native vegetation and log placements to provide shade and cover for Pacific salmon habitat near Ucluelet in the spring of 2019. The project is partly funded through the $143-million Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, which the province wants Ottawa to double. (Photo supplied by Rob Crenson)
B.C. government makes big commitments to fish and habitat conservation

Province’s first parliamentary secretary for fisheries and aquaculture given strong mandates

Rescuers from Cowichan Search and Rescue used ATV’s to help search for a man found stuck on a logging road near Skutz Falls last weekend. (Submitted photo)
Elderly man found safe after getting stuck for 14 hours on Vancouver Island logging road

RCMP, Cowichan Search & Rescue, lead search in Skutz Falls area

Most Read