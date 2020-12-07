10 great Christmas movies everyone needs to see

Some are well known, others are hidden gems.

Ah December, my favourite time of the year.

Why is that, you might be wondering? Because it’s the holiday season and I get to spend it with my family. My parents and brother still live in town, so I’m feeling pretty grateful I get to enjoy my free time with them. Two of my favourite activities this time of year are putting up the tree and decorating it (my parents did it this year, but I still admired it after they were finished), and getting to eat my mom’s delicious home cooked meals.

I also get to hang out with my best friend Brian. Normally when we hangout we have a few beers, play Nintendo 64 or watch a stupid comedy flick, but due to COVID-19 I doubt that will happen this year.

Speaking of movies, I figured I would take up some space here in the Gazette by listing 10 great Christmas films to watch. Some are well known, others are hidden gems. Without further adieu, here we go!

1. 3615 Code Pere Noel (Deadly Games)

This is my absolute favourite Christmas movie. It’s about a rich kid who lives in France that has to defend his house on Christmas Eve from an intruder. Sound familiar? Well, it actually came out before Home Alone. It’s in french with english subtitles and is very hard to find, but definitely worth tracking down. I watch it every Christmas Eve. It’s a coming of age dark thriller with incredible cinematography that features fantastic performances from its cast. I think it is literally the best film that most people have never gotten the chance to see.

2. National Lampoons Christmas Vacation

This one is an underrated comedy classic. Chevy Chase is at his best here, and the story is an amusing and easy watch for families. Some lighthearted slapstick entertainment to watch on a random December afternoon.

3. Home Alone

Not too much needs to be said here, as this film is iconic. I grew up watching it every single Christmas season and I remember when it played at the theatre here in Port Hardy. The line up was almost down to the water!

4. Krampus (2015)

This film has a twisted take on Christmas that features a european monster who is like Santa’s evil brother. He punishes children who have misbehaved during the holiday season. Rated PG-13, it’s not too scary, but definitely worth the watch if you like thrills and chills with some laughs.

5. Black Christmas

The original 1974 horror film is a seriously creepy watch. I don’t want to spoil too much about the plot, but let’s just say it’s for adults only, and more specifically, adults who don’t mind being creeped out. It will scare you, I promise you that much.

6. Die Hard 2

Some say the original Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, others say it’s definitely a Christmas movie. Check out the underrated sequel after you watch Hans Gruber fall off the Nakatomi Plaza.

7. Gremlins

This 1980s cult classic features a cute little mogwai creature named Gizmo. Gizmo gets water spilled on him which causes a bunch of Gremlins to come to life that terrorize a town over Christmas break. Funny and scary rolled into one entertaining combination.

8. A Christmas Story

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.” Enough said. This is one of my dad’s favourite Christmas movies, and I always enjoy sitting down with him and watching it every year.

9. Jingle All The Way.

Who doesn’t enjoy watching Arnold Schwarzenegger try and fail to find the hottest toy of the season for a son that he has consistently disappointed? Cheesy good Christmas fun with a nice moral to it.

10. A Charlie Brown Christmas / The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

I couldn’t pick between these two animated classics so I chose them both. You can’t go wrong with either one. Watch them both as a double feature.

