A Gordon Henschel original painting.

A Brush with Henschel: Harbour Glow

Harbour Glow is another attempt to capture one of the moods this beautiful environment has to offer.

It’s coming to that time of year when we commonly take stock of what we’ve been doing with our lives over the past months. Since most of this time my days have been involved with making paintings and with trying to keep that passion alive, this time of year is a good time to take a less than passionate look at the painter and the process.

There is a phenomena in business called the 80/20 principle that in reality applies to almost everything we do in our lives. It entails taking an objective look at how we’ve set our priorities and the way that affects our work and/or our lives in general.

The principle states that 80 per cent of our most productive work is often done in 20 per cent of the time we are working. Unfortunately, most of us do exactly the opposite, using 80 per cent of our time to do only 20 per cent of our productive work. In our lives, therefore, we have to concentrate our time on what is the most productive for us.

“So,” I ask myself, “what has all this got to do with Henschel’s painting?”

Well, chances are that where I have the most fun painting will result in my most productive work because I will tend to put the largest percentage of my effort there. Also, because of the fun factor, there will be certain places to which I keep returning.

Doesn’t going back to the same old painting spots result in boring work,? Not so! For an artist, familiarity doesn’t breed boredom but, conversely, instills confidence.

The French Impressionist, Paul Cezanne, lived in view of Mont Saint Victoire, a mountain he loved. Obsessed with it’s beauty, he painted it over a hundred times; paintings that are among his best works. The 80/20 principle was working even then!

Looking back over the years, North Island has been 80 per cent of my work and Beaver Harbour has become my obsession, my Mont Saint Victoire. I simply can’t leave it alone!

The harbour, with its many faces altered by seasons, wind and weather, is like a beautiful, temperamental woman: difficult to live with but dramatic, exciting and always stimulating.

The accompanying print, Harbour Glow, is yet another attempt to capture one of the many moods this beautiful environment has to offer. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did painting it. And if the 80/20 rule is to be taken seriously, taking 20 per cent of your walks there during the summer holiday season will result in 80 per cent of your pleasure!

Happy Summer!

Comments: email: henschel@island.net or website: www.henschelfinearts.com

Previous story
Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

Just Posted

Port McNeill Cannabis Committee stumbles out of the gate

“I’m worried we could just be all over the map and I need to see a plan.”

Port Alice’s new RCMP officers going through clearance process

The medical process can take several months to complete as there are several steps involved.

UPDATED: East Zeballos placed under evacuation alert as “out of control” wildfire approaches homes

BC Wildfire Service says rolling debris on steep terrain poses danger to firefighters

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down wildland fire

PHFR members responded to the scene, located the fire, and contained it to the immediate area.

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Meida

A Brush with Henschel: Harbour Glow

Harbour Glow is another attempt to capture one of the moods this beautiful environment has to offer.

Whole city of Kimberley on an evacuation alert due to wildfires

Residents woke up Friday morning being told to get ready to leave any moment

Feds to allow charities to engage in political, but not partisan, activity

The plan is to allow charities to pursue political activities

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

Canadian officials have insisted they’re unfazed by being left out of the discussions

B.C. judge who cried during a victim statement to rule on recusing herself

The judge will decide if she’ll disqualify herself from sentencing a man for sexual assault

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault on the job

Toronto photographer says he was attacked while covering a protest

Happy birthday Boler: An anniversary gathering of the cutest campers in Winnipeg

Hundreds of the unique trailers in Winnipeg to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Manitoba invention

Publication ban lifted on details about Fredericton shooting that killed 4

Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting

Most Read

  • A Brush with Henschel: Harbour Glow

    Harbour Glow is another attempt to capture one of the moods this beautiful environment has to offer.