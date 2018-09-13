A Gordon Henschel original painting.

A Brush with Henschel: Lakeside Bouquet

“This spot, above Nimpkish Lake was a painter’s dream”

Every summer for the last 40 years I have become a kindred spirit with the Honeybee which is drawn, magnet-like, to the Fireweed blossoms that are so prevalent in North Vancouver Island; especially in logged areas or, less commonly, in burned out places. It prefers open spaces and grows up to five feet tall in regions that were freshly logged the previous year until new growth, frequently alders, envelope them in shade.

When I painted them thirty years ago, whole valleys of North Island were laid bare,with logging, resulting in an incredible show of Fireweed the following year. I remember painting views of the Nimpkish Valley from the highway in which the painting was mostly the colours of the Fireweed, many, many shades of red, pink, mauve, etc., etc. A few years later, it all changed to the greens of the alders and willows; but then, next year, on to some new clear-cuts. Other kindred spirits were the apiarists, who moved their bees to Fireweed locations. The Fireweed plant, whose flowers have an extremely high nectar content, is very desirable by beekeepers. The trailers, on which the hives are shipped, have an electric fence on their circumference to protect the hives from roving wildlife, mostly bears.

Often when I’m painting out there in “the toolies” I become aware that there is a trailer full of honey bees nearby, with a few of them buzzing around my head, often checking out the colours on my palette.

The painting shown here, “Lakeside Bouquet” is a good example of how the passing of the seasons affect how and when I can find the fireweed in the most desired places. This spot, above Nimpkish Lake was a painter’s dream, with the trees, lake and the mountains as a background. I was able to drive a small logging road to many of my views and had my car and my coffee right beside me. BUT then the alders kept growing until I had to find another Fireweed view. Also, I failed to mention, I got older! Oh, well, enjoy the painting. It is one of my personal fireweed favourites.

Comments: email: henschel@island.net or website: www.henschelfinearts.com

Previous story
Port McNeill in Focus: Food insecurity in Port McNeill a growing concern

Just Posted

NIC students hit the books as the new school year starts

The Mount Waddington campus relocated last year and faculty expressed a sense of settling in.

Community Futures/Ragged Edge hold annual Gazette Hamper Fund barbecue

$5,000 raised for The Gazette Hamper Fund at barbecue fundraiser!

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Scott Mitchell wins Seven Hills Club Championship

“To be able to do that out here in the rain is quality golf.”

Town of Port McNeill agrees to donate cedar logs to North Island Trail Riders

“You can expect to see some trails around town spruced up.”

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

A Brush with Henschel: Lakeside Bouquet

“This spot, above Nimpkish Lake was a painter’s dream”

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

Serious crash closes Highway 19A in both directions south of Campbell River

Reports indicate the accident involves a motorcycle and a dump truck laying on its side.

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Most Read