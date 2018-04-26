A Gordon Henschel original painting.

A Brush with Henschel: Mountain music

Painting on site has always been my favourite way of working to gain new insights and inspiration.

Ah, spring!, the time of year when all that white stuff begins to transform itself into one of the most powerful forces in nature, water. Melting ever so slowly, almost imperceptibly, until it becomes a living, moving entity, free-falling off cliffs, sometimes for hundreds of metres, it make its way into the creeks and rivers that originally formed these mountain valleys. Onward and downward the pace increases, gaining momentum to make a dash for the sea where the warm Pacific winds eventually evaporate it to renew its endless cycle.

Of all of nature’s elements, water is by far the most underestimated. Simply taking it for granted, we hardly notice it as we drink it, bathe and swim in it, skate, ski and slide on it, harness it for power, build roads on it in the north, live inside of it if you are an Inuit hunter, love to live beside it for aesthetic reasons (Oh, for a cabin beside a lake!) and, last but not least, love to paint it if you are an artist.

I take it for granted as well. During one of my art shows, in which I was showing 25 paintings, a lady approached me and commented, “Did you realize there isn’t one painting in here that doesn’t have water in it?” She was right, much to my surprise!

Painting on site has always been my favourite way of working to gain new insights and inspiration. Painting beside a river in springtime is the ultimate pleasure. The murmur of the water is music to my ears, the sounds varying in pitch and intensity much like a symphony orchestra. On a warm day the flow can increase substantially as the day progresses and more runoff from the snow upstairs feeds the hungry river.

Painting beside a river is, nevertheless, not without its inherent problems. Animals also like the river and I often see deer coming down to drink and frolic while I am quietly working. So, what’s the problem? The symphony orchestra, enjoyable as it is, drowns out the sounds of larger animals approaching. More than once, bears wandering the shoreline spotted me before I noticed them. Thank goodness, ‘til now they were more frightened than I was and, with a sigh of relief watched them hightailing off into the forest. I do carry life insurance in my backpack in the form of a can of bear spray.

We won’t talk about cougars; I don’t want to go there! Needless to say I do take some precautions against these unpredictable predators by positioning myself so stalking me becomes more difficult, but I do realize that a sitting person can be a delectable temptation for a big pussycat. So, is painting on site worth the risk? You better believe it! There is nothing quite like sitting at the edge of a mountain stream on a warm spring day. If I didn’t like living on the edge, I wouldn’t be an artist!

Comments e-mail: ghenschel@shaw.ca, or website: www.henschel.ca

Previous story
Tyson’s Thoughts: Where’s the agendas?

Just Posted

VIDEO: Students help complete new NISS totem pole

“When you are done it’s beautiful hand-carved art”

Blaney warns fraudulent CRA tax calls are on the rise

“We are asking people to please be careful.”

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Students ‘wow’ at Annual Regional Science Fair

Kids from accross the North Island show off their science projects

Port Hardy Fire Rescue celebrates 50th anniversary

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) is gearing up for a big anniversary… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police investigation has deemed incident non-suspicious in nature

78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

A Brush with Henschel: Mountain music

Painting on site has always been my favourite way of working to gain new insights and inspiration.

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Most Read

  • Tyson’s Thoughts: Where’s the agendas?

    It is not mandatory for the District of Port Hardy to publish their agendas online.

  • A Brush with Henschel: Mountain music

    Painting on site has always been my favourite way of working to gain new insights and inspiration.