A Gordon Henschel original painting.

A Brush with Henschel: Tide’s table

“Painting in such an environment, a place that makes your heart race while it soothes your soul.”

There’s an old saying among those who live near the sea: “When the tide’s out the table is set”. This is literally true, for if you have some experience with the inter-tidal life, hunger is never a problem because there is literally something edible on or under every rock. The Great Blue Heron in this painting is a master at harvesting this feast.

I believe I am one of the most fortunate beings in the entire world for being able to live here, for this is my back yard! This is where I spend much of my painting time because it is so accessible. It takes me about an hour to travel from my home to the Pearse Islands using a small skiff with a 10 horsepower outboard motor. The 10 minute run from Alder Bay is directly across Johnstone Strait from there. (Yes, this is the famous Johnstone Strait that the orcas love so well). This painting was done from one of these islands and looks into and across Weynton Passage whose waters connect Johnstone with Queen Charlotte Strait.

There is simply no place on earth that can surpass the beauty and excitement of this area with its wealth of life in an ocean that never stands still; an ocean of seventeen feet tidal changes, creating currents that turn passages such as Weynton into huge rivers. During the summer months when the salmon runs are at their peak these swirling waters play host to hundreds of thousands of sea birds, seals and dolphins and the “now you see them, now you don’t” orcas. Nearly three hundred “resident’ orcas navigate these currents every summer, not to mention the “transient” orcas that suddenly appear to hunt for whatever mammals they can find and then just as suddenly disappear.

Painting in such an environment, a place that makes your heart race while it soothes your soul, is both a privilege and a challenge. It’s my job to try not only to convey some of the excitement of this unique place but also some of the contentment it offers. I hope this painting has captured even a small part of it.

Comments e-mail: ghenschel@shaw.ca, or website: www.henschel.ca

Previous story
Tyson’s Thoughts: Windmill blade display a good idea for Port Hardy?

Just Posted

Port Harvey bylaw lands in supreme court

Property owners attempt to quash zoning bylaw allowing shipyard

Council requests Port McNeill Kids in Motion follow donation policy

“I think because we put all this work into our new donation policy, people should be filling it out.”

Port Alice gets a Frigon sign

“A beautiful scenic drive awaits on the Frigon Road.”

Students solve crimes in forensics workshops

Geneskool visits PHSS and Eke Me-Xi

Mayor says there is still ample time for town to form marijuana committee

“We could have started a year ago and still perhaps been in the same place.”

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

Vancouver Canucks 2018 NHL Draft update

Vancouver selected Quintin Hughes at seventh overall in the first round

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

PHOTOS: Police rescue baby seal found on rocky B.C. shoreline

Marina Mammal Rescue Centre recommends residents observe from a distance

B.C. woman with severely disabled son keeps getting parking tickets

‘There has to be something they could do’

Man brandishes axe during robbery

Mounties were able to locate the suspect within two hours of the incident

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

A Brush with Henschel: Tide’s table

“Painting in such an environment, a place that makes your heart race while it soothes your soul.”

Most Read