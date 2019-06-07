PORT ALICE IMAGES DOUGLAS BRADSHAW PHOTOGRAPHY Douglas Bradshaw snapped this beautiful shot of a sunset out at Rupert Arm.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A beautiful sunset out at Rupert Arm

I was talking to a friend, turned around towards the water and there was this scene in perfect light

This image of Rupert Arm came pretty easy for me. I was talking to a friend, turned around towards the water and there was this scene in perfect light.

It always hasn’t been this easy for me out there, though. One time I decided I would walk out during a low tide on the estuary and capture some morning images. Equipped with rain pants, my gum boots on, my waterproof photo backpack and my two dogs I started to head out towards the grassy estuary.

I soon come to an obstacle of a short muddy section where the water flows in and out with the tide. It looked crossable so I ventured into the mud. The first few meters I fought the sticky mud by moving lightly and quickly as possible. When I stepped and saw my boot sink over the height of it’s top, feeling the suction of the mud trying to hold it there, I had to make a decision to quickly put one more foot further or to turn back.

I went with one more foot deep into the mud and soon found that I had two feet stuck deep, which is quite more difficult to get out than just one. In fact, I found the longer I stood in this muck the deeper I sank. I now was up to my groin in mud, but thankfully not sinking further.

Just lifting my boot out was not possible without doing some digging around each leg. I soon found I was able to free one leg and lift it out, the other would sink deeper due to now holding twice the weight on it. I fought this for over an hour when I noticed the tide had changed and it was time to either come up with a new plan or start to call for help.

During this whole time, I noticed my two dogs had only slight difficulty walking about in this stuff. I furiously dug out around both legs then called both of my goldens over to me. Grabbing each one by the scruff of their necks I placed most of my weight on them then said “let’s go”.

Neither dog cared for me planting them into the mud but I got moving and so did they. We skidded across the muck like a threesome of mudskippers to solid ground. No photos that day, but lesson learned.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s construction rebuild showing some big cracks

Just Posted

Resident wants to expand Port McNeill marina’s current operations

The plan to expand operations that was presented to council remains in the concept stage.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A beautiful sunset out at Rupert Arm

I was talking to a friend, turned around towards the water and there was this scene in perfect light

Vancouver Island North Teachers committed to reconciliation work, but stymied by BC Public School Employers’ Association

Teachers requested a territorial acknowledgement be placed in the text of the Collective Agreement.

Parents of Port Alice resident married on D-Day 75 years ago

Kenneth and Edwina Chalmers wed at the St. George’s Anglican Church in Cadboro Bay Beach in Victoria.

Province calls on Islanders to conserve water immediately

Some streams approaching critical levels, threatening salmon and fish

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Patio furniture stolen in retaliation for loud parties on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Victoria calls for federal government to cover costs of military events in the city

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

UPDATE: 1 person suffers serious burns in Parksville resort cabin blaze

‘A fellow came out of that building on fire and went rolling on the grass’

Vancouver Island poet Eve Joseph ‘savouring’ moment after winning $65K Griffin prize

The Vancouver-raised, 66-year-old writer said she feels she still has work to do to master her craft

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

North Island MP requests federal agency to oversee gas prices

Blaney tries to address gouging at the pump

Most Read