Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A bird and some otters

On Wednesday as I was launching my boat at the Port Alice Marina, a man standing on the boardwalk asked me if this was fresh or salt water.

I looked out and saw the water as flat as glass and realized how someone could mistake the inlet for a fresh water lake. He asked how much snow Port Alice got in the wintertime and then told me he was from Colorado and how he couldn’t believe how beautiful it was here.

We talked about the average temperatures and the amount of snow the North Island receives throughout the winter. He asked me what I was planning to do in my boat. I told him I was heading out to takes some images of some otters and eagles. I could sense that he was longing for what we have living here in the North Island. I said my goodbyes to him with a wave and then was off to get a few images.

Here’s two pictures I took while out in my skiff just cruising around the inlet enjoying the weather.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw