Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A Cluxewe sunset

PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw shot this “mystical” landscape photo at the Cluxewe RV resort. Check out Bradshaw’s Facebook and Youtube page for more great photography.

At least once a year my wife and I book a RV site for a week at the Cluxewe RV resort.

Photography wise, depending upon the weather, the area can be very productive. I’ll walk the beach when the sun is just starting to emit that warm afternoon glow and shoot facing south to capturing the warm light hitting the trees and buildings. Then as the sun starts to drop along the horizon, I’ll turn and walk towards the end of the spit and capture the sunset right into the blue hour.

Using logs and foliage for foreground interest and changing shutter speeds you can capture the power of the ocean or extend the time of exposure and smooth out the ocean waves for that mystical look.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw