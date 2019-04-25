PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw shot this “mystical” landscape photo at the Cluxewe RV resort. Check out Bradshaw’s Facebook and Youtube page for more great photography.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A Cluxewe sunset

“I’ll walk the beach when the sun is just starting to emit that warm afternoon glow”

At least once a year my wife and I book a RV site for a week at the Cluxewe RV resort.

Photography wise, depending upon the weather, the area can be very productive. I’ll walk the beach when the sun is just starting to emit that warm afternoon glow and shoot facing south to capturing the warm light hitting the trees and buildings. Then as the sun starts to drop along the horizon, I’ll turn and walk towards the end of the spit and capture the sunset right into the blue hour.

Using logs and foliage for foreground interest and changing shutter speeds you can capture the power of the ocean or extend the time of exposure and smooth out the ocean waves for that mystical look.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Previous story
VIDEO Sports Talk with Tyson: Revisiting the Tier 3 Bantam Championships
Next story
Sports Talk with Tyson: First round of the season at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

Just Posted

Climate change panel hosted at North Island Secondary School

The panel focused on combating fear, finding solutions, and encouraging youth.

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

NVIATS takes over NIEFS space in Thunderbird Mall

“We were approached by NIEFS, they’re going to be downsizing”

Port Hardy Reigns compete in Nanaimo at Island Championships

“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity for our youth in Port Hardy”

Derina Harvey Band – Heartfelt, Energetic, Celtic rock comes to Port Hardy

Front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Celtic-rock act, who offer an authentic east-coast experience.

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Sports Talk with Tyson: First round of the season at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

“I usually golf with my best friend Brian, and it’s always entertaining whenever we hit the links”

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Island-born Snowbirds pilot enjoying homecoming in skies over Comox

Logan Reid once stood clinging onto the fence outside the Comox Air… Continue reading

Attack on student in Courtenay ‘way more than bullying’, says mom

A Comox Valley mother said “it was way more than bullying” at… Continue reading

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A Cluxewe sunset

“I’ll walk the beach when the sun is just starting to emit that warm afternoon glow”

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Most Read