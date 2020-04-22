A sunrise at Side Bay. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A sunrise at Side Bay

‘I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well’

This week’s photo is from a solo overnight trip I took to Side Bay last Wednesday.

After all the logging traffic was done and dinner was eaten, I loaded the ATV into the truck and headed to the coast.

I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well.

One reason I wanted to go out there is because the morning tides are very low for the middle of the week, and I wanted to try to get some images of the full moon.

I had forgotten about how the moon dips behind the mountain early in evening at Side Bay, so no night photography was done.

Instead an early riser I became, and with my coffee in hand, I waited for the sun to show itself just left of Red Top mountain.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NaturePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Helping those who use substances during the COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A sunrise at Side Bay

‘I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well’

State of Emergency declared in Alert Bay due to COVID-19 outbreak

Local governments on Cormorant Island take strict action to combat the spread of the virus.

A message from Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg

‘I can’t say enough about our professional volunteers that left it all on the fire ground’

New COVID-19 supports for businesses, local governments

The Province is taking significant new steps to support B.C. businesses

VIDEO: Massive industrial fire burns down Rock Pro building in Port Hardy

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Most Read