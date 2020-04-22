Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A sunrise at Side Bay

‘I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well’

This week’s photo is from a solo overnight trip I took to Side Bay last Wednesday.

After all the logging traffic was done and dinner was eaten, I loaded the ATV into the truck and headed to the coast.

I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well.

One reason I wanted to go out there is because the morning tides are very low for the middle of the week, and I wanted to try to get some images of the full moon.

I had forgotten about how the moon dips behind the mountain early in evening at Side Bay, so no night photography was done.

Instead an early riser I became, and with my coffee in hand, I waited for the sun to show itself just left of Red Top mountain.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

