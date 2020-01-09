A one second timed exposure of Suquash Beach. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Are you prepared?

“don’t forget to check the tide chart before you head out for a beach shoot”

How prepared are you when you head out for a photography outing?

I remember a time when I would just get in my truck and decide my photography destination as I was driving along. This was not only poor planning but also selfish for not letting others know where to look for me if I didn’t make it home on time. I had to find a way to let my wife know where I was and also be able to get help to my location even when I am out of cell service.

I found out about a product and service called SpotX. It’s a two way satellite messaging and SOS device. I love it because I attach it to my camera backpack and by just pressing a button I can send a message to my wife’s cell phone and it also shows my location. I also use a web app called The Photographer’s Ephemeris. It’s a map/satellite view that when you place a marker over the location you are going to, it shows the time of sunrise and sunset plus angle for knowing when to be there and if the subject you want to shoot will be backlit.

One more thing, don’t forget to check the tide chart before you head out for a beach shoot. There is nothing like hiking all the way to a beach to photograph and find it’s full of water. The day I took this photo, I didn’t check the tide before hand and walked out to Suquash beach and found the tide high. I managed to find a couple of boulders for a photo. It’s a timed exposure of one second to get the motion of the water effect.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Are you prepared?

“don’t forget to check the tide chart before you head out for a beach shoot”

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

Victor’s Secret returns to Port McNeill for ninth annual show

All told, over $32,000 has been given out to 54 patients and three organizations.

VIDEO: Alberni Valley Bulldogs break North Island Midget Eagles in two-game series

“We let a team that is not better than us basically have the division and that’s frustrating.”

Black Press Media Hitched wedding show is returning to the Comox Valley

Stop by the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Crash came a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 13 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Most Read