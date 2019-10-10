Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Check out this beautiful landscape photo of Atluck Lake, courtesy of Douglas Bradshaw.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Atluck Lake

“Maybe I’ll come back to Atluck in colder weather”

After a week of reaching over forty thousand people, and more than three hundred shares on my Humpback whale photos on Facebook, I can’t seem to produce a decent photo lately.

It’s not that I haven’t tried. I drove out to one of my favourite photography locations on the North Island, Atluck Lake, and found some compositions but the lighting just wasn’t right.

It’s hard to believe I came up empty after a morning drive along Atluck Main. With Pinder Peak towering above and the foliage along the edge of the lake in full fall colour, I should have captured something epic. Dark shadows from the mountain above overpowered anything I tried to capture.

Maybe I’ll come back to Atluck in colder weather. A couple of years ago I had better luck and light when I photographed Atluck Lake after a light snowfall.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com. Follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

