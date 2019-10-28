Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw was out on the water in his skiff near Pender Point last Tuesday when he snapped these three incredible wildlife shots.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Autumn day

“I woke up on Tuesday to calm waters and headed down to the inlet”

Tuesday’s weather looked good enough to go out for a ride in my skiff.

I went out that day to calm waters and headed down to the inlet towards Pender Point.

Stopping once to capture some fall colour along the shore, and another to jig some cod, I dropped the anchor and began to let the line down to the bottom when I heard a familiar blow.

‘Sponge Bob’ the humpback whale had surfaced and was traveling close to the shoreline rock wall and heading right towards me. I had my camera out and captured a few shots of him as he surfaced twice near by. He was on the move and headed towards Pender Point.

A curious young seal then popped up behind me and I managed to get a close up of it as it came swimming towards the boat. I also caught a small cod and as I threw it back, an eagle swooped down to grab it. I picked up the camera and just managed to get one frame in focus as it took off with its meal.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

