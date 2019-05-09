Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Cherry blossom trees in Port Alice

Every photographer will go through a dry spell where it just seems you run out of ideas for new locations and compositions. Spring time, with all the new growth and change of landscape colours can break that spell.

I look forward to when all the cherry blossom trees in Port Alice bloom and I can shoot all those old spots with a fresh look. If you’ve seen me wandering about in Lions park recently, I haven’t lost my mind and forgotten where I am. I have been looking for new compositions in the same old place.

At first I will walk about without the camera in hand and look at the scene visualizing in my mind the image. Once I have an conception of what I foresee, I’ll pick up the camera and try a lens that best captures what I see.

What am I looking for? Is the image balanced, are there objects that are distracting to the eye, and am I trying to capture too much.

I will then start to pick out parts of the scene to focus on and eliminate what’s distracting or doesn’t blend in with the subject. In this photo, I tried to use some grass for foreground and then use the cherry tree to lead the eye through the scene to the marina.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw