PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Check out Devils Bath and the many other scenic sites along the route.​

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Devil’s Bath is the largest cenote in Canada

“This trail is rough and should be executed with caution”

With the forests quiet due to the on going strike, traveling our local logging roads and not meeting up with a fully loaded couldn’t be better. The Alice Lake loop is a popular route for tourists and Devils Bath is likely the easiest to get to.

Last year I brought my drone to the Cenote and photographed it from above. I think the view from above reveals a few details many may not know about. Devil’s Bath is the largest cenote in Canada at a size of 359 meters in diameter and 44 meters in depth. Another of these is some of the trees near the water that have larger trees over top of them actually grow towards the reflection of the water in trying to gather more light. I like to walk down the trail towards the Benson River and check out the cave and river just below it. This trail is rough and should be executed with caution. I travelled the Alice Lake Loop last week and the road had been recently graded so now is a great time to check out Devils Bath and the many other scenic sites along the route.​

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

