PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw took this photo of fireweed in full bloom out on the logging roads.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Fireweed in full bloom

“This year is shaping up to be a good year for fireweed.”

I started an annual tradition a few years ago of shooting a sidehill of fireweed in full bloom with the sun setting in the background. This year is shaping up to be a good year for fireweed.

The rains we have had recently have kept the colours vibrant, and the leaves on the fireweed plants green. The areas that have been logged three to four years ago show the greatest concentrations of the plant, so I drive these logging roads looking for interesting scenes. I think about how I wait for this time of year and appreciate the beauty of the fireweed. In this image, I wanted the fireweed to be bright and vibrant, but due to shooting into the sun I ran into some difficulties. To have the fireweed correctly exposed, the exposure time needed to be longer without overexposing the sun. I also wanted to have some sun rays in the image, so to do this, you make the aperture smaller but this also cuts the amount of light coming into the camera. I had a camera flash in my bag and used it to illuminate the foreground. I think the warm sunrays flowing over the fireweed gave just enough of an illusion to pull this one off.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

