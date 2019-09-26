PORT ALICE PHOTOGRAPHY, IMAGES BY DOUGLAS BRADSHAW Douglas Bradshaw took his photo of a humpback whale breaching in the Neroutsos Inlet.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Humpback whales

I was there in my small skiff at a distance with my telephoto and extender mounted to my camera

Over the past couple weeks, four humpback whales have been residing in the Neroutsos Inlet providing the residents and visitors of Port Alice with excellent views and photo opportunities.

On the afternoon of Sept. 19, at the end of the sea walk, a crowd of whale watchers quickly gathered as the four humpbacks were located there. It soon became a larger gathering as more people started to stand along the shoreline as the whales came closer. ‘Oohs’ and ‘ahs’ could be heard from the people along the shoreline as one of the four whales started fin and tail slapping, spy hopping and breaching out of the water.

This went for over an hour and what a great show it was. It makes you feel proud and closer to nature when one experiences something like this.

I was there in my small skiff at a distance with my telephoto and extender mounted to my camera and the sun at my back. After I was at home and loaded in all the photos, it hit me then, what I had just recorded was something quite special.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

