Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw hiked the Spruce Bay Old Growth Trail and walked about the tall spruce and cedar trees.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Into the forest I go

“I love photographing the area as forest photography can be the most difficult and most rewarding.”

After a couple days of fighting a head cold, I needed to go for a walk where I could breathe some fresh air, see the new spring growth and open my senses to my surroundings. It was time to go to Spruce Bay Old Growth Trail and walk about the tall spruce and cedar trees. Spruce Bay Campsite and the old growth trail right beside it is located at the south end of Victoria Lake. The trail starts at the camp ground and has the lake on one side and Victoria Lake Main on the other with the trail running thru the middle of the two. The end of the trail comes out on to Victoria Lake Main about half a kilometer before the entrance into Spruce Bay. It takes about an hour to walk the trail but expect to take longer as you will have to climb over or around a few logs that have fallen this winter blocking the trail. The trail could use some clearing but it’s not hard to follow the route. I love photographing the area as forest photography can be the most difficult and most rewarding.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw.

