A juvenile eagle sitting on a branch. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Juvenile eagle

‘I was able to drive up close to it and get a few pictures without getting out of the truck’

You never know when a good photo opportunity will happen, so keep your camera handy and ready for shooting. That’s my model and it has paid off.

I’m always thinking about getting that next great image. It’s my addiction, but a harmless one. Pretty much whereever I go I carry my camera backpack with me. I keep the telephoto lens attached during my travels because you just never know when some wildlife jumps up in front of you may only get one chance for a photo.

I keep the camera set on Aperture Priority at f8, and ISO at 800, and the shots set to multiple. The shutter speed will be what it may, as the ISO being at 800 should always give me enough light for a shutter speed above 100 unless it’s really dark out.

These settings allow me to pull out the camera and get a decent image without having to adjust anything. I recently went to fuel up my truck when I saw a juvenile eagle sitting in a tree near the ocean.

I was able to drive up close to it and get a few pictures without getting out of the truck. I just reached over and grabbed my camera, rolled down the window and pressed on the shutter release.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

