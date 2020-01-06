Douglas Bradshaw snapped this photo of a lone wolf on the Suquash beach. (Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw)

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: My stalker

“I looked around and didn’t see any other wolves”

Of all the time I have spent in the forest, either working or for pleasure, I have had very few run ins with animals and I’ve never felt that my life was in danger.

I once bumped into a black bear and both of us were so surprised we both let out an “Ahh!” and ran away from each other. I will never forget the time I was filling my chainsaw leaning on a log when I heard some rustling in the salal and before I knew it, two wolves had come trotting up on the log towards me. My first thoughts were…. “those are some long legs.”

I gave a “git out of here” and they were gone. Later, I thought of how quickly they come up on me and If they had wanted, they could have attacked me but they were just curious and I kind of enjoyed the experience. I never met another wolf again until I was on the beach at Suquash with my golden retriever Santino, when one came on to the beach just as I was getting ready to leave.

I looked around and didn’t see any other wolves so I put the leash on Santino to keep him close and then started working on swapping out lenses for my telephoto. I put on my camera pack and started walking towards the entrance trail while keeping an eye on the wolf. It followed us along the beach and slowly closed the distance between us.

When I stopped and took a few images of it, it would stop too.

I watched its facial expressions, if its ears were up or flat, and if its tail was up or tucked in. I had the feeling it was also just curious. I walked another ten minutes to the trail and I would yell at it to let it know it was getting too close. Just as I reached the trail entrance it closed its eyes with a yawn, like we were boring, turned and walked away. I once again enjoyed the experience and got some images from it.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

Just Posted

North Island Bantam Eagles win gold in Comox Valley

Captain William Grant felt the Eagles “played as a team really well all the way through the tourney.”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: My stalker

“I looked around and didn’t see any other wolves”

Flood watch called off for North and West Vancouver Island

The River Forecast Centre will monitor the conditions and provides updates as conditions warrant.

Cannabis Corner: What to expect for cannabis 2.0

Welcome to the first edition of Serena Neumerschitsky’s Cannabis Corner column!

Storm watch: Flood warnings issued for North and West Vancouver Island

“stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks”

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

More than 60 people of Iranian background detained crossing from B.C. to U.S.

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

One person arrested in ‘high-risk’ incident in Nanaimo

Male suspect arrested Sunday afternoon in Townsite Road area

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Most Read