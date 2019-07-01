Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Neeta Creek falls

Neeta Creek falls is one of those attractions that many drive right past it without even knowing it’s there.

Located on Marine Drive about one kilometer before the Cayeghle river bridge as you travel around Neroutsos Inlet. The falls are actually three sets of falls, one stacked on top another.

I have found the best time to photograph the falls is late in the afternoon after the logging trucks have finished hauling and the falls come into direct sunlight. An overcast day also helps for diffusing the harsh light and eliminating the shadows.

The real key to a good image is the volume of water flowing down to the pool below. If the flow is too high, you lose the detail in the water and the amount of water falling causes an air flow that keeps the leaves moving along side the waterfall. With an exposure time of 1/4 second to one second long, the foliage along the falls ends up blurry. In the image pictured I had good luck with flow and calm air.

I spent lots of time setting up my composition as there isn’t any foreground in front of the pool to lead the eye to the falls and with waterfalls it’s best to try and keep the sky out of the image as it can be a distraction the eye just gets pulled to. I try to keep the falls as the focal point. I used everything around the falls to act as frame. I took several shots at different speeds to get the detail of the water just right and to make sure the highlights were not over exposed. I hope you can take something out this for better photos for yourself or just to pull over next time you pass by Neeta Creek Falls and take in the natural beauty of the falls.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C.

His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw