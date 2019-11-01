Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw Douglas Bradshaw took these two breathtaking shots out at Neurotsos Estuary.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Neroutsos estuary

“I shot this image of some Canada Geese making some distance between myself and them”

I have been photographing migrating bird wildlife at Rupert Arm and Neroutsos estuary lately. I have been seeing new arrivals like pintails, trumpeter swans and greater numbers of Canada geese. Along the rivers, local bald eagles can be seen in greater numbers among the tree tops and along the edges of the rivers scavenging on fish that have spawned. It’s a good time for viewing and photographing bird wildlife. I still consider myself new at this type of photography. I bought a 100mm-400mm zoom lens two years ago and an 1.4 extender to be able to shoot at a distance. I also bought a blind to hide in and have found it excellent to get even closer to all kinds of birds. You don’t have to go to this type of equipment to photograph migrating birds but it makes it easier and it is expensive. One quick way to spend all your money is to get heavily into bird photography. Out walking the Neroutsos estuary, I shot this image of some Canada Geese making some distance between myself and them.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

