Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: North Island beauty

“don’t forget to look up and observe the beauty of the whole North Island”

On Saturday I drove out to Rupert Arm to set up the blind by the river, but the tide was so high I couldn’t even make it out on to the estuary.

I headed back to the truck and drove to the boat launch where I saw an otter near the shore foraging clams and crab. I parked the truck and snuck up close while it was under water. As soon as the otter came up for air, it began to crack its bounty of clam and crab with its special rock.

I was ready with my camera on the tripod clicking away. As I looked at the viewing screen on the back of my camera, I thought I had a winner. The image of the otter put a smile on my face. As I walked towards the truck I looked at the landscape view to the south. I looked at this scene through the camera and compared it to the view from my actual eyes and then changed the depth of the view to match what I was seeing.

This is an image some may find average, but I find it filling all of the requirements for an interesting photo. I like the reflection and the anchor of the trees and the layers of trees all the way up to the snow covered mountain.

Just when you have the shot of the day, don’t forget to look up and observe the beauty of the whole North Island.

Douglas Bradshaw has lived in the North Island for 33 years. He is a Landscape and Wildlife photographer based out of Port Alice B.C. His website is portalicephoto.com follow him on YouTube and Facebook at Port Alice Photography, Images by Douglas Bradshaw

